Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.37. Fanhua shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 46,238 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FANH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $340.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fanhua by 2,798.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

