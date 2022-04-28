Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 33.35%.

FMNB stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.39. 87,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,239. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $523.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 208.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 111.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Farmers National Banc (Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

