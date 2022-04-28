FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. FARO Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.17)-$0.04 EPS.

FARO Technologies stock traded down $9.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.31. 768,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,337. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average of $61.18. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $626.53 million, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.40.

FARO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on FARO Technologies from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

