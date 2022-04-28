FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.10 Million

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $5.60 or 0.00013978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market cap of $22.11 million and $8.10 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00031819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00101187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,906 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FC Barcelona Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FC Barcelona Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

