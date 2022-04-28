FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,492 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $199.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

