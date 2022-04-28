Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives $7,092.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7,092.25.

Several analysts have commented on FERG shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($197.55) to £140 ($178.43) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,674,000 after acquiring an additional 832,112 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,808,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,573,000 after buying an additional 806,161 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Ferguson by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,932,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,433,000 after buying an additional 127,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Ferguson by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,591,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,417,000 after buying an additional 639,618 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.61. 418,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $124.25 and a 52-week high of $183.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.04.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

