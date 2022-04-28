Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) PT Lowered to GBX 340 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.46) to GBX 340 ($4.33) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

FEEXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.46) to GBX 290 ($3.70) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Peel Hunt downgraded Ferrexpo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Shares of FEEXF stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.