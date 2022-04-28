Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Shares Down 5.1%

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.50 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.30). Approximately 453,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 636,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.75 ($0.32).
The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £91.11 million and a PE ratio of -29.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.03.
About Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR)
Featured Articles
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.