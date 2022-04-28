Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Shares Down 5.1%

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.50 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.30). Approximately 453,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 636,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.75 ($0.32).

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £91.11 million and a PE ratio of -29.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.03.

Get Ferro-Alloy Resources alerts:

About Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR)

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and associated by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, and carbon deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in Southern Kazakhstan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.