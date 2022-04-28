Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($25.49) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FEVR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.39) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 2,000 ($25.49) to GBX 1,650 ($21.03) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($44.61) to GBX 3,350 ($42.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($40.79) to GBX 3,030 ($38.62) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.31) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,264.44 ($28.86).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 1,807 ($23.03) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,773.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,250.56. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of GBX 1,456.09 ($18.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,871 ($36.59). The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.37 ($0.68) per share. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.