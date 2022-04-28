Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fifth Third have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other. Its first-quarter performance displays a revenue decline primarily due to a fall in fee income. Nonetheless, the company is augmenting its organic growth by leveraging bolt-on buyouts to enhance digital bank product offerings. This might drive the fee-income base in the upcoming quarters. Also, expansion in strategic markets is likely to drive loan growth. Improvement in asset quality and sustainable capital deployments bode well. Yet, mounting expenses on technology investments are likely to hinder bottom-line growth. Margin pressure amid low interest rates remains a significant concern. High exposure to commercial loans acts as a headwind.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,555. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 828,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 21,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

