Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 36.29% and a return on equity of 16.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Financial Institutions stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $431.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Financial Institutions by 189.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,989 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

