FintruX Network Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (FTX)

FintruX Network (FTX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 28th. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. FintruX Network has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $466.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

