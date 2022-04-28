Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

Shares of FNWD traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.80. 8,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,008. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54. Finward Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $179.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Finward Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:FNWD Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 116,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.36% of Finward Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finward Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Finward Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

