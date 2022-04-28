Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

NYSE PG traded up $4.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,166,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.85 and a 200 day moving average of $153.86. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $130.88 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,956 shares of company stock worth $84,357,391 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

