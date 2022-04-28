Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 54,601 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS EFG traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $88.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,158 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.