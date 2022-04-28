Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,500 iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 14,418 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

IYW stock traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,935. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.45. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

