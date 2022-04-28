Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Invests $328,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,512 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,351,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.48.

V stock traded up $8.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,987,061. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $425.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

