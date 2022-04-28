Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Invests $555,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 40,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,654,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $2,372,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 12,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Puzo Michael J boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 33,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock traded up $19.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $380.64. The stock had a trading volume of 164,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.37. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.94.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.