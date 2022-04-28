Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 63,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,289,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STE traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.18. 7,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,854. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.13 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $188.10 and a 1 year high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STE shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,491 shares of company stock worth $6,075,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

