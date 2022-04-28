Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,126. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.73.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.