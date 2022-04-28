Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,018 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.57. 3,277,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,394,109. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.