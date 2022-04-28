First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 145,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,404. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 721 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $32,142.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Bancorp by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,905,000 after acquiring an additional 301,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Bancorp by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,563,000 after acquiring an additional 117,272 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in First Bancorp by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 99,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,304,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

