First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Gap Up to $13.15

Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.15, but opened at $13.96. First BanCorp. shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 12,358 shares.

FBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,097,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,699 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 27.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,446,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after acquiring an additional 963,095 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 90.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,777,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,001 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 14,806.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,161,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,729 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,896,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.