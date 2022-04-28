First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $667.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.12. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.31.

In related news, Director Ted E. Parker acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after acquiring an additional 56,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Bancshares by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 141,001 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in First Bancshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 550,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Bancshares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FBMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

