First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. First Busey updated its Q1 guidance to $0.52 EPS.

BUSE traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.28. 234,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.92. First Busey has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73.

Get First Busey alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in First Busey by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley dropped their price target on First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Busey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

About First Busey (Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.