First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$44.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.62.

Shares of FM stock traded up C$1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$36.80. 1,165,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,852. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.37. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$25.25 billion and a PE ratio of 24.39.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.2580843 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total value of C$2,995,691.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$215,646,462. Insiders have sold a total of 292,201 shares of company stock worth $11,371,329 over the last 90 days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

