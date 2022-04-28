First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$47.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.72% from the company’s previous close.

FM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.62.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded up C$1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.80. 1,165,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,852. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$45.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$39.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.37. The company has a market cap of C$25.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.2580843 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$108,417.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,193,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,222,092.50. Insiders have sold a total of 292,201 shares of company stock worth $11,371,329 in the last quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

