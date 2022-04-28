First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.48). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4-2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Solar from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,370. First Solar has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average is $87.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,326.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $194,867.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $1,024,525. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in First Solar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,118 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 989.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,656 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 29,659 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in First Solar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,073 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,179 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

