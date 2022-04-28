First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.73 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. First Solar updated its FY22 guidance to $0.00-0.60 EPS.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.26. 1,568,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,370. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $123.13.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,326.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,525 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,132 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.