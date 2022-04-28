First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Up 381.7% in April

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 381.7% from the March 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 887.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $84,000.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FNX opened at $93.07 on Thursday. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $90.82 and a 52-week high of $107.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.