First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stock Holdings Lifted by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,856,000 after acquiring an additional 48,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,163,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,433,000 after acquiring an additional 947,357 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,602,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,759,000 after acquiring an additional 705,547 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $47.00. 1,090,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,429. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.96. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

