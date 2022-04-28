Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Lowered by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.04.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $8.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.74. 4,784,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756,123. The stock has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $123.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.71 and a 200-day moving average of $101.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

