Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-6.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.32-16.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.52 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.04.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $4.04 on Thursday, hitting $104.97. The stock had a trading volume of 105,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $124.07. The stock has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.80.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,928,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,126,000 after purchasing an additional 34,618 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

