Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Five Below worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.07. The stock had a trading volume of 775,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,042. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.44 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.81.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.