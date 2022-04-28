Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 4.81%.

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells building products used to build homes, buildings, and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

