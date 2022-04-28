Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of FLNC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,516,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,566. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million. Research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,601,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,581,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

