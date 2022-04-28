Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

F traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $14.62. 129,911,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,587,922. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,132,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,140,000 after purchasing an additional 799,498 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 262,657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 177,192 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,116,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 381,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 56,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 54,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.