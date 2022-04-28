FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. FormFactor updated its Q2 guidance to $0.39-$0.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.44. 459,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,757. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORM has been the subject of several recent research reports. CL King lifted their price target on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

About FormFactor (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

