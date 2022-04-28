Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Fortinet by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,838 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,127 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $8.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $308.65. 1,192,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,333. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.78 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.30 and a 200 day moving average of $322.27.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. Barclays upgraded Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Fortinet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.00.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

