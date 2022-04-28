Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortune Brands Home & Security updated its FY22 guidance to $6.40-6.60 EPS.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.04. 2,285,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,432. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 135,439 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 36,089 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 376.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 556,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth about $853,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.