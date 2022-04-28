Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Trading Up 5% After Strong Earnings

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $95.23 and last traded at $94.65. Approximately 1,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 175,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.16.
The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 23.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 4.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 20.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.23.
About Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
