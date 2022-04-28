Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Trading Up 5% After Strong Earnings

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $95.23 and last traded at $94.65. Approximately 1,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 175,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.16.

The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Get Forward Air alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 23.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 4.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 20.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.23.

About Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.