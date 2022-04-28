Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

FCPT traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $28.89. 660,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,551. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.82%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John S. Moody purchased 7,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,080 shares of company stock worth $426,751. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

