Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Shares Down 4.4%

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.29. 468,419 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 263,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,622,000. Glovista Investments LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 81,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 101,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,781,000.

