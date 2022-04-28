Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BENGet Rating) will report $2.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the lowest is $2.01 billion. Franklin Resources posted sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full-year sales of $8.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $9.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franklin Resources.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BENGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,757,759.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $25.95. 3,698,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,173. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

