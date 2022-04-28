Frazier Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 163,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,451,000. Frazier Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Arvinas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ARVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.06.

NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $56.24. 675,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,884. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.47 and a 12 month high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. Arvinas’s revenue was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $1,392,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,446 shares of company stock worth $4,445,577 over the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

