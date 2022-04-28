Frazier Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS)

Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,457,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,229,000. Pardes Biosciences comprises approximately 3.1% of Frazier Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Frazier Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Pardes Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,185,000.

Pardes Biosciences stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,668. Pardes Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34.

PRDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pardes Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pardes Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

About Pardes Biosciences

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

