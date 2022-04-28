Frazier Management LLC Purchases 216,200 Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Frazier Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,746,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,200 shares during the quarter. Autolus Therapeutics comprises 1.5% of Frazier Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Frazier Management LLC owned about 5.14% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $19,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

AUTL traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,170. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $290.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.54. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 6,098.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Autolus Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.