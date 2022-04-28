Freshii (TSE:FRII) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.66

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 7689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.91. The company has a market cap of C$40.55 million and a P/E ratio of -5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.85.
Freshii Company Profile (TSE:FRII)
