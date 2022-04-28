Freshii (TSE:FRII) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.66

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 7689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.91. The company has a market cap of C$40.55 million and a P/E ratio of -5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Freshii Company Profile

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

