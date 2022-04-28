FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $723.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS.

NYSE:FCN traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.56. 198,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,523. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.22 and its 200-day moving average is $149.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $131.50 and a 1-year high of $170.31.

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

