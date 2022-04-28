FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $170.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FTI Consulting's shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company has unique potential to bring together diverse issues like damage assessment, accounting, economics, finance and industry under a single platform. This makes it an excellent partner for global clients, thereby generating continued revenue growth from the existing international operations. Global operations help expand its geographic footprint. Share buybacks boost investor confidence. However, escalating investments are likely to increase FTI Consulting' costs and weigh on the bottom line. International operations exposes the company to risks associated with foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in revenues and profits, making forecasting difficult.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FCN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $158.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $131.50 and a 1 year high of $170.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.87.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

